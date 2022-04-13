Police are trying to establish a motive for the brutal murder of 38-year-old Dexter Alleyne yesterday.
Alleyne, of Morvant, was shot dead at about 5.30 p.m. while walking along the Eastern Main Road in the vicinity of Sixth Avenue, Barataria.
Police were told that Alleyne was confronted by two masked men.
He reportedly attempted to run, but his attackers shot at him repeatedly, hitting him several times about the body.
Alleyne fell to the ground in the vicinity of Happiness Grocery, and died.
Persons in the area notified the police and officers from the Homicide Region 1 and the North Eastern Division responded.