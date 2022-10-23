GUNMEN shot and killed a man on Saturday night as he burst bamboo with other villagers in Diamond Village, San Fernando.
The deceased was identified as Rodney Charles, 32, of Papourie Road.
Dillon Hosein, 30, of Picton Settlement, who was standing nearby when the gunmen attacked, sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm.
A police report said that at around 9.25 p.m. Charles went to a neighbour’s home and said he came to burst bamboo with him and other residents.
Charles, two men and a ten-year-old boy were bursting bamboo in the yard of one of the residents when at around 9.40 p.m. two men wearing dark clothing and masks, armed with firearms approached Charles and shot at him.
Hosein, who was standing nearby, was also shot in his right arm.
The shooters escaped on foot by running along Picton Street Extension.