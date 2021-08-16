An argument led to the shooting of a 30-year-old labourer in Fyzabad on Sunday.
Akeem John, of Circular Drive, Princes Town, was celebrating his birthday at his mother's home when he was involved in an argument with a neighbour at around 6.10pm.
The neighbour was armed with a firearm.
A police report stated that John attempted to walk away during the argument and was shot in the back.
He ran a short distance and collapsed.
The suspect walked away from the scene.
Fyzabad police responding to reports of a shooting at Delhi Road and found John bleeding from the wound.
He was taken to the Siparia Health Facility and then transferred to San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.
The suspect was detained by police later that night.
He is being interviewed by investigators.