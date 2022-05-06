A 45-year-old man is being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, after he was shot on Wednesday night.
The victim told police that around 7.15 p.m. he was riding a bicycle along Gibbs Street, El Dorado, and had arrived at his home.
However, before he could go into his yard, a vehicle pulled up behind him.
Upon checking, he saw a man wearing a ski-mask in the car, holding a gun.
The suspect opened fire on the man before driving off.
The victim was shot in both arms and his right cheek.
He raised an alarm and was taken to the medical complex for treatment.
Up to press time last night, his condition was said to be stable.
Crime scene investigators recovered three spent 9mm shells at the site of the shooting.