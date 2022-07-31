POLICE are searching for seven men who shot at a Gasparillo man they made to dig and lie in a shallow grave on Friday afternoon.
The victim survived the ordeal with a bullet graze on his forehead.
A police report said that the victim told police that at around 9 a.m. he was invited for a smoke by the seven men whom he knows well from the Caratal Road, Gasparillo community.
He reported the men beat him, then placed him in a Hyundai H-100 van and conveyed him to a bushy area off Jules Street, Gasparillo.
The victim said he was again beaten, then was ordered to dig a shallow grave and lie in it.
He reported that the men covered him with dirt and one of the men fired two shots in his direction, one of which grazed his forehead.
The men then left the area.
Sgt Malloo, Cpl Johnson, WPC Huggins, PCs Balkaran, Steele, Seepersad and Balkaran and other officers responded to the scene.
Crime scene officers photographed the shallow grave, as well as a lighter, a cigarette butt and burnt cloth material.
The victim was taken for medical treatment.
Cpl Johnson is continuing further enquiries.