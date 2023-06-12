A man, injured during an alleged shootout with police, was placed on $150,000 bail on a charge of robbery with violence.
Joseph Williams, 27 of Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, was place on the bail by a Justice of the Peace on Friday.
He was charged on June 9 by constable Baptiste, of the Valencia Police Post Criminal Investigations Department (CID), after being discharged from hospital on June 7. He was under police guard for injuries sustained during an alleged high-speed chase and shootout with police who responded to the robbery report.
Williams is expected to appear before the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on June 22.
According to police reports, at 9.20 p.m. on May 15, a man arrived at his Valencia home where he unpacked groceries from his black Toyota Aqua motor vehicle. Two male suspects allegedly entered the premises and accosted him.
One of the suspects, CID detectives were told, was armed with a firearm and allegedly struck the homeowner in the face and made him lie on the floor. It was also alleged that the suspects taped the homeowner’s mouth as well as relieved him of the keys to his motor vehicle. The assailants allegedly escaped with the man’s car.
The homeowner managed to free himself and made a report to the Valencia Police Post at 10.30 p.m. He was also taken for medical treatment and discharged.
Police immediately made an all-points bulletin and the stolen vehicle was sighted in the Northern Division. There was an alleged high-speed chase followed by an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the Arima Police Station Operational Crime Patrol, in the Carapo area where one of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds. The other suspect is at large.
Investigations remain active.