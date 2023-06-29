Three men were arrested after the discovery of a shotgun with seven 12-gauge cartridges at a house in Mayaro.
Officers of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department went to Peter Hill Extension, while conducting warrant exercises on Monday. They searched a home and found and seized a shotgun with seven 12-gauge cartridges. One spent 5.56 round of ammunition was also found.
Three men who were occupants of the house at the time of the search, were arrested and are to be charged jointly by constable Charles.
A warrant exercise was also conducted by officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF), during which they searched a bushy area off Gabilan Street, Morvant. The officers found and took possession of a brown paper bag containing 231.8 grams of marijuana at the location.
The officers then went to Hollis Avenue, Mt. Lambert, where in a bushy area along a drain, they found a black plastic bag containing a Ruger firearm, fitted with a magazine containing five rounds of .45 ammunition. They also found one white plastic bag containing 58.7 grams of cocaine. Constable Smith is continuing enquiries.