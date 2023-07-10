Police found a homemade shotgun in a plastic bag near the roadway in Valencia on Sunday.
During an exercise, Eastern Division officers went to the Matura home of a 42-year-old male suspect. The man was wanted in connection with a report of wounding with intent which allegedly occurred in the district the previous day.
Further checks of the area resulted in officers finding a homemade shotgun concealed in a black plastic bag approximately 20 feet from the roadway.
Meanwhile, in the Penal area, officers conducting investigations into a report of a vehicle taken away from the owner at gunpoint in La Romaine, received information of the vehicle being seen along San Francique Road. Checks resulted in the black Toyota Fielder being found along Lowkie Trace.
Investigations are ongoing into the matters.