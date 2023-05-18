A man was arrested after officers found a shotgun hidden under a television stand at a house in Point Fortin.
During an exercise on Wednesday, officers went to the Cap de Ville home of a 27-year-old suspect where a search resulted in a 12-gauge shotgun being found.
Officers of the Point Fortin Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF) and Canine Branch were involved in the exercise.
Meanwhile, Task Force officers were on mobile patrol in the Barrackpore area on Wednesday, when they saw a male suspect walking along the roadway with an object resembling a firearm.
He was stopped and searched and one shotgun and a shot gun barrel were found in his possession. The 30-year-old Barrackpore man was arrested.
Further, an Operation Safe Streets exercise in the Cedros and Point Fortin areas, resulted in the arrest of three people for various offences including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. The same party of officers also discovered and destroyed 50 fully grown marijuana trees in a bushy area off Erin Road, Cap de Ville, Point Fortin.
Also, two suspects of Siparia and Rousillac, were arrested by officers of the Siparia CID in connection with trafficking in marijuana. The men were held at a carpark and quantities of marijuana and cash found in their possession.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters and the SWD thanked members of the public for their assistance in making these exercises successful.