A MEMBER of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment fired several shots in the air yesterday at Camp Ogden, Long Circular Road, St James leading to him being detained.
In a statement issued by the regiment’s public affairs office stated that after the shots were heard, the officer was confronted and made to hand over his weapon.
They said that he was, “subsequently placed under arrest in accordance with military legal procedures.”
Asked what sort of weapon was discharged and why did the man discharged several rounds in the air the public affairs officer said that the incident was still being investigated and he was unable to answer.