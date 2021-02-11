IF a father were to decide to track down and kill the person who raped and murdered his only daughter, should he be held to the same level of accountability as a cold-blooded contract killer who takes other people’s lives in exchange for money?
What about in the event of a home invasion in which gun-toting criminals enter a person’s private space and were, instead of harming the family was fatally wounded by the homeowners?
Justice Joan Charles was yesterday called upon to take such situations into consideration in determining whether the automatic denial of bail to some people charged with murder was unconstitutional.
The constitutional claim was brought by a former murder accused, Akili Charles, 39, who spent nine years on remand for murder, only to have the charge dismissed at the Magistrates’ Court in May 2019, after Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle upheld a no-case submission.
Bringing the claim on his behalf was former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, along with attorneys Renuka Rambhajan and Ganesh Saroop.
In his submissions Ramlogan said the claim had nothing to do with those on murder charges getting bail, but rather with them being allowed the right to apply for bail.
Based on the individual circumstances, then the judicial officer before whom the application is made, can either deny or grant bail, given the merits of the case.
“If this case succeeds, it does not mean that every murder accused would be entitled to bail or will get bail. That has not happened in countries where defendants can apply for bail such as the United Kingdom, Australia, St Lucia and Barbados.
“The grant of bail in murder cases would always be reserved for exceptional cases where the accused poses no threat to society (for) example, crimes of passion and provocation, domestic disputes or a revenge killing against someone who kidnapped, raped and murdered your only child,” said Ramlogan.
Ramlogan stated it was an arbitrary exercise of power by the legislature to take away all such discretion from the courts when it comes to the charge of murder. It is also a violation of the doctrine of separation of powers, he said, and, there is no reason why we cannot trust judicial officers to grant bail where they see it to be fit.
“If they (the legislature) can remove the court’s discretion to the grant of bail for murder, they can do it for any other offence and that will set us on a slippery road to dictatorship and authoritarianism,” he said.
Echoing Ramlogan’s views was senior counsel Douglas Mendes, head of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT).
He suggested that the offence of murder should be categorised based on a number of factors including the strength of the evidence, whether there were eye-witnesses, the likelihood of the accused committing other offences while out on bail and video footage of the crime being committed etcetera.
“I am respectfully submitting considerations should be applied when someone is charged with murder and you are faced with a law that denies bail, you could be dealing with someone who is charged with murder and the circumstances of the murder is that the defendant is alleged to be a contract killer, somebody who is murdering in cold blood for the payment of money.
“Or the person could be a bereaved father who is avenging the kidnapping, rape and murder of his daughter and who takes the law into his own hands, hunts down the person accused of killing his daughter and shoots and kills him.
“Those are the circumstances that would be obviously relevant, so the court (would be) determining whether the father in those circumstances as opposed to the murderer who raped and killed his daughter should be treated the same way as far as the exercise for the discretion for bail.
“Are we living in a society where the father in those circumstances will be compulsory locked away in jail for a long period of time, on average ten years days, before he can defend himself before a jury?” Mendes asked.
In response to both attorneys, Fyard Hosein, SC, who appeared on behalf of the State said what the judge was being asked to adjudicate upon was outside of her jurisdiction.
First off, he said Ramlogan failed to point out to the court was that Charles was currently pursuing damages before another judge at the High Court for vindicatory damages for the time he spent behind bars before being freed.
“So the effect of this is to open a pandora’s box, what they are asking you to do is really to make a declaration that Akili Charles was wrongfully held, he should have gotten bail and that he is entitled to vindicatory damages.
“Think about the effect this is going to have on the legal system as a whole. Hundreds of people charged for murder, gang violence at large in the country, people being raped and murdered and now the State has to focus on terms of damages,” stated Hosein.
He went on to say Trinidad and Tobago is the “murder capital of the world practically where there are hundreds of people faced with this position.”
“So I say that for the court to understand the gravity of what is being sought here,” he said.
Hosein went on to make reference to Mendes’ submissions over different circumstances of killings that are not graded in this country and the mandatory death penalty for the offence of murder.
“It is all very colourful but that goes towards the Parliament, it doesn’t go towards you (Justice Charles). If there are different circumstances of killings and it is not graded, there is a whole host of authority why in this country it is difficult to do so.
“This country needs a three-fifths majority in order to do so and that is a difficulty by itself. The State cannot introduce legislation to have different types of murders dealt with because of the fact that they are unable and I say so expressly.
“Get a three-fifths majority in the Parliament to reform the law of murder and it is as simple as that,” said Hosein.
Following submissions from all the parties, Justice Charles said she needed time to consider the arguments and was hopeful she would be delivering her ruling by next Friday.