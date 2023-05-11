The Parliament descended into chaos as a shouting match took place between the Government and the Opposition on Wednesday night over an unanswered question involving the controversial “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas from Barbados.
Just before 11 p.m Deputy House Speaker Esmond Forde called on Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to state whether he would withdraw the “urgent” question he filed earlier in the day.
The question called on Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne to indicate whether he or his Ministry participated in any joint collaboration with any agency of CARICOM and or the Republic of Barbados involving the controversial “abduction” of Thomas.
Moonilal said he withdrew the question but Opposition MP Saddam Hosein interjected saying he wanted to know where the Minister was so that he could not answer the question.
Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis was on her legs and sat as she said she would allow Hosein to speak.
Hosein charged “Where is the Minister to answer the urgent question? This question has been filed an hour before the sitting and the Minister can’t find it fit to come to this House to answer that question involving the breach,”
Forde said there is a clear procedure in that when the Minister is not present, the Leader of Government business is called on to answer accordingly.
Moonilal fired “But the leader of the House could have answered earlier in the day!”
Robinson-Regis said they were told that the question was withdrawn and this was confirmed by the Speake.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said something to which Robinson-Regis shouted “you were not here!”.
Opposition MP Khadijah Ameen jumped in “Who you shouting at!”
Robinson Regis: "I am shouting at Siparia because she was not here. The member for Oropouche East withdrew the question!”
An Opposition member said Robinson-Regis should not shout and she retaliated “You won’t tell me how to speak!”.
Government members loudly thumped their desks in support of the Minister.
Forde stood and called on Robinson-Regis to proceed.
Robinson-Regis said that she was trying to say before Persad-Bissessar returned from her “sojourn” that Moonilal had withdrawn the question.
The Minister said unfortunately Persad-Bissessar was not present and did not hear this as an Opposition MP shouted that she was being aggressive.
Robinson-Regis: "What aggression? Mr. Deputy Speaker, as I was saying the member for Siparia was not here, did not hear, on the two occasions that the member for Oropouche East stated very clearly that he had withdrawn the question.
Persad-Bissessar: "Why?"
Robinson-Regis: "Look him there, ask him, don’t ask me! Look him there!"
Energy Minister Stuart Young shouted at the top of his voice three times “Oropouche East coming to take your wicket!!”
“Small pin! Small pin! What is that outburst about?!” shouted Opposition MP Ravi Ratiram.
Robinson-Regis shouted at Opposition Chief Whip to take control of the members of this bench.
There was chaos as both sides shouted at each other.
Forde called for order and again called on Robinson-Regis to move the adjournment of the House.
The bickering continued.
An upset Forde said “members I have ruled! If at this late hour we would like to be treated like this, I so rule!” as he called again for Robinson-Regis to adjourn.
The Minister got up and again there was an exchange as she quipped to the Opposition: “Don’t tell me what to do!”
A visibly frustrated Forde got up again and asked for the adjournment to be moved in silence.
Robinson-Regis moved that the House be adjourned to a day to be fixed and the Parliament sitting concluded.