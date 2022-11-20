Trinidad and Tobago got a priceless “shoutout” from one of its homegrown international mega stars, in a song released as part of the build-up to the Football World Cup in Qatar.
Nicki Minaj was among the entertainers featured in Tukoh Taka – one of the official FIFA Fan Festival anthems.
The song is a collaboration between Nicki, Colombian singer Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and delivers lyrics in 3 different languages -- English, Spanish and Arabic.
The song was released on Friday, and as of today, had been viewed more than nine million times, with more than 43,000 comments.
In the song’s video, Minaj says ““Yo soy Trini” (I am Trini), before the hip-hop star begins singing.
World Cup 2022 will be held from today to December 18, with 32 teams competing in eight groups.
The first game is between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.