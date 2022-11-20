Nicki

Trinidad and Tobago got a priceless “shoutout” from one of its homegrown international mega stars, in a song released as part of the build-up to the Football World Cup in Qatar.

Nicki Minaj was among the entertainers featured in Tukoh Taka – one of the official FIFA Fan Festival anthems.

The song is a collaboration between Nicki, Colombian singer Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and delivers lyrics in 3 different languages -- English, Spanish and Arabic.

The song was released on Friday, and as of today, had been viewed more than nine million times, with more than 43,000 comments.

In the song’s video, Minaj says ““Yo soy Trini” (I am Trini), before the hip-hop star begins singing.

World Cup 2022 will be held from today to December 18, with 32 teams competing in eight groups.

The first game is between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART

STRAIGHT FROM THE HEART

A team of specialist heart surgeons from the Uni­ted Kingdom performed a life-sa­ving open-heart surgery last Wednesday on a 15-year-old cardiac patient at the Eric Williams Medical Scien­ces Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, at no cost to the child’s family.

The procedure, the first of its kind to be done locally, entailed reconstructing the teen’s aortic valve using his own tissue.

The heartwarming news comes as the world observes Uni­versal Children’s Day today.

The surgery was one of several breakthrough paediatric surgeries that have been performed at EWMSC since May this year when the Caribbean Heart Care Medcorp Ltd (CHCm) resumed its charitable paediatric surgi­cal programme.

No education for Venezuelan migrant children

No education for Venezuelan migrant children

FOUR years ago, Alvaro Montero, 45, his wife Daniela, 36, and their two daughters, ages seven and 12, arrived in Trinidad illegally on a boat that brought them to a beach in Carenage opposite Smith Hill.

The couple, from the village of Santa Lucia in Maracaibo, said while they knew their journey would be arduous, they did not focus on the other hurdles to a better life, like an education for their children.

Their children have not had any access to schooling since they arrived in Trinidad four years ago.

Expert: starve gangs of $$

Expert: starve gangs of $$

WHERE gangs flourish, productive people leave and the community begins to rot.

Cut off the financial resources of gangs.

“Harden” communities not yet under the influence of gangs.

This was the essence of Friday night’s “National Conversation on Factors Influencing the Murder Level” in Trinidad and Tobago.

Hosted by the Trade and Economic Development Unit of The University of the West Indies, the discussion was chaired by strategic security consultant Garvin Heerah and featured retired deputy police commissioner Wendell Williams, economist Dr Roger Hosein and regional security adviser Charles Suilen.

COME DOWN AND TALK TO US

COME DOWN AND TALK TO US

Some residents of Carenage feel they have been treated “like a dog” by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

They said Rowley, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Diego Martin West, should improve upon his delivery of goods and services—like jobs for youths.

And the prime minister is not connecting with residents at the grassroots level. He’s too aloof and should be more visible in his constituency.

These were among the popular sentiments expressed by residents of Carenage when the Sunday Express visited the area last Friday to get views on crime and other areas of life.

Cheques ready for customers

Cheques ready for customers

AN ONLINE claim by a Web Source customer that the company was being tardy with its reimbursement to customers for stolen items was rubbished yesterday by its chief executive officer.

The CEO instead said cheques, reimbursing all customers who had items stolen have been completed and are ready to be disbursed.

The post, which appeared on Thursday, claimed to be that of a customer who said the company never notified them or anyone about the robbery which appeared on the Trinidad Express front page on Wednesday, November 16.

Recommended for you