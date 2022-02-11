Police came out in full force in the city of San Fernando yesterday as members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), as well as the San Fernando Municipal Police, staged a walkabout and stop-and-search exercise on High Street and surrounding streets.
Spearheaded by Insp Davis Lewis of the TTPS and Snr Supt Cecil Santana, head of the Municipal Police, the exercise was in response to Saturday’s fatal shooting of security officer Andy Alberto Macias Hosein during a robbery at Ketan Jewellers on High Street.
Lewis told the media the exercise was about maintaining law and order in the city of San Fernando, and the officers will be engaged in street checks and searches so the citizenry within the city will feel safe during this period.
“This is really a traffic exercise where the officers will be out there to interact with the members of the public, and we’re going to show what the police is capable of doing,” he noted.
Commenting on the collaborative exercise, Lewis said the TTPS has always had a synergy with the Municipal Police and the Mayor’s Office, and the officers of the San Fernando Police Station have a close relationship, so they always work together from time to time.
Lewis noted that the close working relationship serves to maintain a sustained police presence in San Fernando.
He said the arrangement between the TTPS and Municipal Police has borne fruit in the area of traffic exercises and the issuing of fixed penalty tickets, which has increased, as well as success with the presence of the police being on the road and visible to the public.
Inspiring confidence
Questioned about people seeking to come into San Fernando to commit crime, Lewis said: “Crime in itself is an issue, and I don’t think persons should leave their homes to come to the city of San Fernando to commit crime. We are bent on doing the best with policing within the city of San Fernando, and if we catch the perpetrators, they’ll be dealt with according to law.”
He said citizens within San Fernando who are aware of the intent to commit or the actual committing of a crime can supply information to the police using 555 or E999 without having to identifying themselves.
He added that these mechanisms are very active as citizens do provide information which is acted upon as soon as possible.
With respect to Hosein’s murder, Lewis said he’s unable to provide any information pertaining to their investigation.
Asked to comment on yesterday’s exercise, president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said the business community welcomed the initiative by the Police Service, given that Hosein’s murder occurred in broad daylight.
“We think this will inspire confidence back into the business community and shoppers to return to San Fernando to shop where it is normally very safe. We normally boast of the TTPS and Municipal Police keeping San Fernando a very safe city, and the southern region of Trinidad. This changed somewhat with the recent spate of murders...,” he said.
“But this will change, as after the meeting with the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday, that the police presence was increased almost immediately with a heavier foot patrol and vehicular patrol through downtown San Fernando. And the business community of course continue to appreciate the hard work by the police service in San Fernando,” he added.
San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello said on behalf of his burgesses he’s happy by the response of the Municipal Police in collaboration with the TTPS.
“Last Tuesday, the (acting) Commissioner McDonald Jacob was in San Fernando, and he made a very sterling appeal to both entities to work hand in hand to ensure San Fernando remains safe, and this is the response we’re getting this evening,” he said.