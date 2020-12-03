A 56-year-old businessman who allegedly showered a teenager with money, roses, gifts, expensive cell phones and meals to have sex with her, has been charged with 12 sexual offences.
The victim was 14-years-old in 2016 when she met the accused, a family friend, after she had returned from school dressed in her uniform.
For the next two years, the accused then started meeting the child, and gifted her with roses, money, and a cell phone valued over $8,000 to speak to her, unknown to her parents.
Police said the girl would leave her home dressed in school uniform, then would meet the accused who took her to restaurants in San Fernando, and resorts at Manzanilla and Mayaro.
When the teenager's mother found out about the relationship, she reported the incidents to the police.
Officers of the Child Protection Unit took up investigations, and the man was charged with 11 offences of sexual penetration and one offence of sexual touching.
He was charged on November 30 by Sgt Felix and was granted $250,000 bail, to appear before a magistrate on December 12.