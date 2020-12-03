child rape

A 56-year-old businessman who allegedly showered a teenager with money, roses, gifts, expensive cell phones and meals to have sex with her, has been charged with 12 sexual offences.

The victim was 14-years-old in 2016 when she met the accused, a family friend, after she had returned from school dressed in her uniform.

For the next two years, the accused then started meeting the child, and gifted her with roses, money, and a cell phone valued over $8,000 to speak to her, unknown to her parents.

Police said the girl would leave her home dressed in school uniform, then would meet the accused who took her to restaurants in San Fernando, and resorts at Manzanilla and Mayaro.

When the teenager's mother found out about the relationship, she reported the incidents to the police.

Officers of the Child Protection Unit took up investigations, and the man was charged with 11 offences of sexual penetration and one offence of sexual touching.

He was charged on November 30 by Sgt Felix and was granted $250,000 bail, to appear before a magistrate on December 12.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Saddam calls on minister to apologise

Saddam calls on minister to apologise

National Security Minister Stuart Young “deceived” the Parliament by telling citizens that engineers from the Netherlands were afraid to fly to Trinidad and Tobago due to Covid fears.

He therefore owes both the engineers and the people of this country an apology.

+2
STUART STRIKES BACK

STUART STRIKES BACK

National Security Minister Stuart Young has denied he misled the Parliament when he said Damen Shipyards engineers were afraid to fly to Trinidad because of Covid.

At the Parliament sitting last Friday, Young said in his contribution to a private motion on crime brought by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein: “The Damen vessels that may be down it is because of Covid... I’m going to call in the Ambassador of the Netherlands next week to meet with him because the Damen persons don’t want to fly to this side of the world to do what needs to be done with some of the ­vessels.”

Procurement bill flawed

Procurement bill flawed

THERE is an urgent call by the Private Sector Civil Society Group (PSCSG) to the Government not to amend the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2015 due for debate in the House of Representatives today.

The legislation—Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill 2020—which has been partially proclaimed, was established to promote accountability, equity and local industry development in the public procurement and disposal of public property.

Austal launches new T&T Coast Guard vessel

Austal launches new T&T Coast Guard vessel

The Ministry of National Security has confirmed that Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd has launched the first of two Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) Cape Class vessels.

The vessels are intended to enhance the border protection capabilities of T&T in conjunction with the existing Coast Guard fleet.

In a news release yesterday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the “launch is a significant step, bringing us closer to taking delivery of these naval assets for our Coast Guard. We look forward to the continued progress in the journey of getting these assets to Trinidad and Tobago”.

State to care for baby abandoned in Freeport

State to care for baby abandoned in Freeport

It appears that the State will be caring for the baby that was recently abandoned in Freeport, and maybe even into adulthood.

Since the child was left in the bushes near a busy junction at Freeport almost two weeks ago, no one has come forward to name or claim the child.