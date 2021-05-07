Covid-19 victims are younger, coming to the hospital more ill, and those who survive are taking a longer time to get better, says Thoracic Medical Director at Caura Hospital Dr Michelle Trotman who spoke during Friday’s press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
“It’s a 30 year old, a 35 year old, a 40 year old who is coming in very ill. That is in contrast to our more elderly of you today is a clinical scenario at our facilities that involves a younger set of patients, sicker, taking a longer period of time … I don’t want us to have to say next, it’s the 20 year olds and the teens because as we all know it is and it can affect everyone” she said.
She said the vast proportion of patients have been coming in very ill and in giving their histories, admit that they were “involved in parties, in gatherings, in situation where at work they would have been in the cafeteria without their masks, eating, and then afterwards staying and congregating. These patients, when they are ill, volunteer a lot more than when they are well because, quite frankly, it’s frightening. You enter after you are ill, a point of fear.”
She said she did not want the narrative to chance from people knowing of someone with Covid-19 to it being knowing someone with Covid-19 who died.
She also said, “The other scenario we have to keep in mind is that the management of a sicker patient with Covid is not the same as the management of a sicker patient who doesn’t have it. In the run of our day, you have to not only take care of the patient but take care of yourself to allow that you could come back to take care of more tomorrow.”
She called on citizens to take health care workers in mind who “are doing this day in, day out, second in, second out. We may not be that person’s mother or dad but it’s our patient, it matters to us that they get better and when they don’t it has a psychological effect on us the health care workers.”
Trotman said health care workers were giving of their life, soul and blood during this pandemic. She was thankful for the team that had built in psychological support for them.
Trotman called on people to do their part. “You can help us save your life by doing simple measures which we have been trying to enforce but now we are saying it’s absolutely mandatory ... now that we are facing a disease that is spreading in such a way that it is taking away the future of our country.”