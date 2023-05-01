The anonymous bomb threat that led to the evacuation of over 55 schools in Trinidad and nine in Tobago in Tobago, on Friday morning, could be the cause of prolonged high stress and anxiety for both pupils and the wider population, according to psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh.
More than 200 schools were affected by the e-mailed bomb threat on Friday.
Fifty-five primary, secondary and Early Childhood Care and Education centres in Trinidad, and nine in Tobago, evacuated their pupils to muster points after receiving the bomb threat via e-mail just before the start of the school day.
Another 140 schools were forced to dismiss classes early due to the threat.
The incident also disrupted Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations at some secondary schools.
Deyalsingh, on Saturday, said that the event had disrupted several schools’ offering of respite from nationwide violence, adding that such a disruption could create “greater fallout than a natural disaster”.
The graphic e-mailed threat received by numerous schools at around 8.a.m. indicated that explosives had been planted within the schools’ compounds.
The unknown perpetrator wrote of revenge and bloodshed.
“We will come to you, with weapon, we will kill everyone, no one will be left alive, Trinidad will bleed,” the e-mail read.
No explosives were found, and no one has since been harmed.
Authorities evacuated pupils, while police officers, fire officers and experts were dispatched to the threatened schools.
The event was condemned by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who stated, “...It is wholly reprehensible that any person could see it fit to attack and traumatise our children in this or any similar way,” on Friday afternoon.
Speaking to the Express on the telephone, Deyalsingh said that the disruption had tainted schools’ ability to provide a space of learning and socialisation. He said such a threat would disrupt the normal daily structure of children.
He said that this should be taken seriously.
“One can never know in which corner of the school, in which dustbin a bomb might explode, More so since we live in a violent culture and are surrounded by this. The fact that high-powered weapons are dime a dozen in the hands of gangs and even the talk of grenades being accessible have been on the national narrative.”
“We are also on a terrorist warning list in the travel advisory of the US so people must take this seriously. The fact we had a bombing in Port of Spain some years ago and more recently an explosive device placed in a car park in our capital shows we have a history of such activity,” he said.
He added that pupils preparing for exams who were already on high alert could now face further distress. This, he said, could produce acute stress or anxiety disorders.
In addition, he said, “It brings the danger of outside danger into the class…We live in a copycat culture, and some may look on at the US school shootings as waiting to manifest locally,” Deyalsingh said.
He said that parents should take the event seriously as the country’s society was already “highly stressed,” and was manifesting more mental illnesses since the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We don’t know when people may reach a breaking point and want to lash out at society and the things, we hold most dear - our children,” he said.
Deyalsingh called for the authorities to bring justice to the perpetrator. He said the “sick hoax” should be punished before it sets a trend to further disrupt society.