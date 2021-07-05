POLICE are searching for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint then forced her to undress during the robbery to capture nude images of her.
The victim told police that as the man pointed a firearm at her, she became fearful for her life and had no choice but to comply.
A police report said that the victim, a 26-year-old woman, and an elderly female relative were at their home at an apartment building on Sunday night.
The younger woman told police that she was doing laundry and a door at the rear of the apartment was open.
Around 11.15 p.m. a man with his face covered with a red bandana entered her home, pointed a firearm at her and announced a robbery.
The armed man robbed her of a cell phone, tablet and jewellery.
The report said that the criminal then ordered her to remove her clothing.
The victim told police she became fearful and complied, and the man use his cell phone camera to record the victim.
He then escaped with the loot and the images on his phone.
Officers of the Mon Repos Police Station W/Cpl Ceaser and others responded and investigations are continuing.