escapee

Escapee: Siew Persad

Police and prison officers have responded to prison break by an inmate at the Arouca prison on Friday morning.

The prisoner, identified as Siew Persad, managed an escape around 9.30 a.m.

Alias Pope, Ramdass was jailed in December for one year for larceny of chickens. His is from Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.

He escaped while tending to vegetables in the garden on the south side of the prison at around 7a.m.

Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch, Arouca CID and Task Force, as well as prison officers are aiding in the search of the Bon Air area.

This week Prisoner Commissioner Dennis Pulchan said that there are plans to equip all of Trinidad and Tobago's nine prisons with CCTV cameras.

The disclosure was made at a Joint Select Committee meeting on Monday, when Pulchan revealed that there were no CCTV cameras in some prisons, while there were some non-functional cameras at other prisons.

The Prisons Commissioner made the statement after Committee member and attorney Keith Scotland noted that some time ago a fight involving prisoners and prison officers occurred at one of the nation's prisons, but CCTV cameras were not working so did not capture the incident.

Pulchan said that cameras in the prisons were being upgraded.

