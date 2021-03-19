Siew

Siew Persad, also known as Ramdass

Escaped chicken thief Siew Persad has been recaptured.

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service issued a statement on Friday evening in which it stated that joint efforts by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and members of the Emergency Response Unit of the Prison Service resulted in the recapture of Persad in Arouca at around 4 p.m.

Persad, also known as "Ramdass", who was imprisoned for one year in December for the offence of larceny, now faces an additional charge of escaping legal custody. 

Alias Pope, Ramdass was jailed in December for one year for larceny of chickens. His is from Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.

He escaped while tending to vegetables in the garden on the south side of the prison at around 7a.m.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan commended the collaborative efforts of all agencies involved as they persisted in the search and eventual recapture of the escapee.

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service continues to uphold its mandate of the protection of society and public safety, by utilizing all measures possible, the statement said.

Members of the public are encouraged to do their part by anonymously reporting any precarious activities to the Prison Service's Hotline at 800-PRSN (7776). 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vaccine bacchanal

Vaccine bacchanal

Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu has knocked the “diplomatic decency” of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

“I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner.”

This was the High Commissioner’s response to several questions from the Express yesterday, via e-mail, following Rowley’s comments that Sahu had not communicated anything about India’s vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

COVAX ‘in disarray’

COVAX ‘in disarray’

Exactly when Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago is up in the air.

Despite earlier assurances that T&T would receive a shipment of close to 100,000 Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility by mid-March, it is still unclear when these vaccines will arrive and how many will be supplied.

Business group wanted US$8m, tax write-off

Business group wanted US$8m, tax write-off

A local conglomerate offered to get Covid-19 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago but in exchange it wanted to be given US dollars (US $8 million) and a tax write-off from the Government for 2021.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made this disclosure during “Conversations with the Prime Minister” at the Mount Hope/Mt Lambert community centre on Thursday night.

Speaking on the role of the private sector in the supply of vaccines, the Prime Minister referred to a front page story on the Government’s alleged tardiness in accessing vaccines as well as to a publication that a conglomerate had taken the initiative and planned to vaccinate its workers.

Escapee recaptured

Escapee recaptured

Just over six-hours after he escaped from Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, 41-year-old Siew Persad Ramdass was recaptured.

Ramdass, who is from Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, was held just after 5 p.m. yesterday by residents of Lopinot Road, Arouca.

They recognised his face from the pictures being shared with stories on news sites, and detained him.