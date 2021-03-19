Escaped chicken thief Siew Persad has been recaptured.
The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service issued a statement on Friday evening in which it stated that joint efforts by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and members of the Emergency Response Unit of the Prison Service resulted in the recapture of Persad in Arouca at around 4 p.m.
Persad, also known as "Ramdass", who was imprisoned for one year in December for the offence of larceny, now faces an additional charge of escaping legal custody.
Alias Pope, Ramdass was jailed in December for one year for larceny of chickens. His is from Blanchisseuse Road, Arima.
He escaped while tending to vegetables in the garden on the south side of the prison at around 7a.m.
Acting Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan commended the collaborative efforts of all agencies involved as they persisted in the search and eventual recapture of the escapee.
The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service continues to uphold its mandate of the protection of society and public safety, by utilizing all measures possible, the statement said.
Members of the public are encouraged to do their part by anonymously reporting any precarious activities to the Prison Service's Hotline at 800-PRSN (7776).