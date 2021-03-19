Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu has knocked the “diplomatic decency” of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

“I don’t think it is in the pale of diplomatic decency to personally attack a resident High Commissioner.”

This was the High Commissioner’s response to several questions from the Express yesterday, via e-mail, following Rowley’s comments that Sahu had not communicated anything about India’s vaccines to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.