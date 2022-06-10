A Freeport labourer was gunned down, and two other men wounded, in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night.
Kefing Martin, also known as “Simba”, of Arena Road, was killed 11 days shy of his 37th birthday.
The two other victims aged 31 and 35, also of Freeport, are hospitalised.
A police report said that at around 9.15 p.m., Martin, the two victims and other people were liming in the carpark area to the front of The Squeeze Recreational Bar when a silver Nissan AD wagon registration number unknown drove past them along Arena Road, Freeport.
The vehicle stopped near where Martin, the two victims and other people were standing.
The occupant in the front seat pointed a firearm in the direction of Martin and opened fire.
Several explosions were heard, then the vehicle sped off and escaped.
Martin was shot multiple times and killed at the scene.
The two other victims were conveyed to the Couva District Health Facility by a passer-by.
Officers of the Freeport Police and Central Division Task Force responded.
The killing took the murder toll to 229.