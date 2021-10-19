Some $40 million will be rolled out to repair secondary, minor, agricultural and forestry access roads across the country, says Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.
In his contribution to the budget debate in the Senate yesterday, Sinanan said the ministry has not “stuck its head in the sand” nor has it “passed the buck” regarding the present condition of roadways.
He said the $40 million will be used to improve roads and as the project is rolled out the public will see notable improvements over the upcoming year.
Some roads the ministry intends to address in the near future include:
• Port of Spain: Sackville Street, Independence Square.
• Sangre Grande: Ramdass Street, Ojoe Road, Foster Road, Picton Road.
• Tacarigua: Trincity Central Road.
• St Augustine: Evans Street (ongoing).
• Couva: Camden Road.
• San Fernando: Coffee Street
• Chaguanas: Charlieville Connector Road.
Sinanan said in addition, the Finance Ministry has advised that funding will be provided to focus on an aggressive preventative maintenance road repair programme, which includes milling and patch paving, as well as pothole repairs across the country.
He said the ministry is also reviewing its organisational structure with initial examination of the feasibility of a Roads Agency to better address maintenance across Trinidad and Tobago.
He said the ministry is cognizant that this is not an overnight process but steps are being taken to approach the different stakeholders as the administrative, legislative, economic and social implications are examined.
“The goal is to develop a responsive system that can, in real time, identify, consult and address maintenance needs across the country and across agencies,” he said.
Roundabouts and overpasses
Sinanan also said the ministry’s National Highway and Road Infrastructure Programme is also ongoing and includes:
• The Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin (SSHEPF)
• The Churchill-Roosevelt Highway Extension to Sangre Grande
• The Diego Martin Vehicular Overpass
• The Valencia to Toco Road Upgrade
• The Port of Spain East West Corridor Transportation Project
He said in South Trinidad, work is continuing on the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin (SSHEPF).
He said to date, packages 1A, 2A and 2B have been completed.
Construction, he said, is ongoing on the remaining nine packages and in fiscal 2022, the remaining nine packages along the northern link of the SSHEPF project will be completed.
Sinanan said these works involve the completion of approximately 30 km of dual two-lane carriageways from Dumfries (La Romaine) to Dunlop (Point Fortin), four interchanges (St Mary’s, Mon Desir, Grants Road and La Brea Interchange), roundabouts at Dumfries, Shore-of-Peace, Fyzabad Main Road and Dunlop and overpasses at Delhi Road and Southern Main Road.