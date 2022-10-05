Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has assured motorists short-term works are already under way to ensure a “vast improvement” in their driving experience.
Contributing to the 2022-2023 budget debate in the House of Representatives on Monday, the minister outlined plans to repair much-complained-about bad roads across Trinidad.
He said while the ministry continues to address the issue, it was aware there was “much work to be done”.
Sinanan said in the short term, a spot-patching programme was developed to engage small contractors to undertake spot patching of roads, adding that the contracts involve labour and equipment only.
He said the ministry will supply hot mix asphalt concrete to the various contractors.
“This strategy allows the ministry to control the quality of hot mix being supplied, thereby improving the durability of spot patching. It also promotes the development of small contractors while addressing the real problem facing certain roadways,” he said.
Sinanan said in addition to the eight in-house patching teams, the ministry is executing the programme in two phases.
He said phase one, which is the award of 25 contracts, is already in progress, while the second phase covers an additional 25 contractors.
“Upon completion of this exercise, members of the public can expect a vast improvement in the driving experience. The ministry anticipates a continuation of this programme in 2023,” Sinanan said.
He said ageing Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) infrastructure contributed to the deterioration of roads in many areas.
Load scales for trucks
On the approaches to improving road conditions in fiscal 2023, Sinanan said focus will be placed on ensuring the durability of roads.
He said the ministry is currently conducting a comprehensive review of the design and specification for materials currently being used for road rehabilitation and construction to ensure roads last.
He said previous policies that were adopted required the use of Trinidad Lake Asphalt (TLA) cement on all main roads and highways, but in the past this requirement was not always met.
“The ministry intends to work closely with Lake Asphalt to ensure the constant production of high-quality products at a competitive cost.
Going forward, it is the ministry’s intention to expand our policy to utilise TLA cement on secondary and tertiary roads for rehabilitation and paving projects. It is anticipated that this approach will ensure a more durable road surface,” Sinanan assured.
He said in addition, TLA is collaborating with The University of the West Indies to develop a training programme on spot paving for small contractors, aimed at improving the quality of the final product and ensuring durability of roads.
Sinanan noted one of the factors leading to the premature deterioration of roads is overloaded commercial trucks.
“As you are aware, the Transport Board presently approved the use of special vehicles over 15 tonnes and trailers over eight tonnes with conditions and restrictions. This is indeed to ensure that vehicles in the range use roads that can structurally support the axial load, thereby minimising damage,” he explained.
Sinanan said the ministry was working closely with the Police Service to ensure these regulations are enforced.
He said trucks will be weighed to ensure they are compliant with their licensed maximum gross weight. He noted the fine for exceeding this requirement is $8,000.
“The Licensing Division will be conducting comprehensive and frequent weight-control exercises along the highways and main roads to ensure compliance with the law,” he said.
“The ministry proposes to install two axial load scales. One will be placed in the vicinity of the Couva interchange, along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, and the other at Valencia,” Sinanan announced.