MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan has promised that reconstruction of the Mazanilla/Mayaro road will begin in May.
Sinanan, during a tour on the areas on Saturday, met with the residents to outline the works to be undertaken on the roads, bridges, landslips and other infrastructural issues.
He said it is not just about building the stretch of the Manzanilla road, it’s about how the ministry develops the infrastructure, all the way from Sangre Grande to the end of Mayaro.
Sinanan also met with the taxi drivers who worked along the Manzanilla stretch that was washed away during last year’s flood.
A taxi driver from the Mayaro/Sangre Grande Association said he is hopeful that the ministry has enough time to complete the works, before the rainy season begins and that the residents along with the drivers can traverse on the roads once again.
The ministry’s technical team members, who were also on hand at the tour, explained to residents the peculiarities of the area and the environmental factors that must be considered in developing a sustainable design moving forward.
The minister further noted the design of the project for the reconstruction of the roadway is 90 per cent complete.