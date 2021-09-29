Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today said Trinidad and Tobago has experienced a 50 per cent increase in the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines first dose but insisted that the numbers need to escalate further.
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covbid-19 press conference, said that between yesterday and Monday there was a 50 per cent uptake in first dose vaccination.
“On Monday across the three vaccines that are up for first dose of a two-dose regime, SInopharm, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, we would have done 2,864 first doses, Yesterday, 2887. This is about a 50 per cent increase from a very low level last week, so whilst we’re happy for a 50 per cent increase, it’s a 50 per cent increase from a low level last week of roughly 1,800.
“The last time we saw figures like 2,800 consistently was around Monday September 13, where we did 2,988, and then it started to drop. The week before that it was 4,819 and on Tuesday 7 September it was 4,467. So we are grateful for this increase and we thank the population for coming out.”
He noted that there was also an increase in the uptake of the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“For this week we are averaging between seven and eight hundred. We have never seen these figures for Johnson & Johnson. So between the one shot and done Johnson & Johnson and the other three, which are the two-dose regime, you’re seeing an increase of about 1,000 to 1,200 for two consecutive days. Let us hope that this is the beginning of a pattern, but it’s a pattern we would like to see escalate up to about 2,000 shot per day.”
Deyalsingh said to date, 572,975 persons have received their first dose vaccination, which represents 40.9 per cent of the total population, while 493,367 persons have received either a second shot or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which represents 35.2 per cent of the population.
The Health Minister also noted that that among the 12 to 18 population group, 41,207 minors have gotten their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a 45.5 per cent of that school age population, and 28,275 of that 41,207 have actually received their second dose., which puts them on their way to being fully vaccinated.
In vaccination figures among the pregnant population, 609 pregnant women have already accessed their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with 262 of them having accessed their second dose.
Vaccination drive reconfiguration
He said as of tomorrow (September 30) all mass vaccination sites and all drive-through vaccination sites will now be offering the Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“We have 15 mass vaccination sites including drive-through where you can go.”
These sites are as follows:
Mass vaccination – Paddock at Queen’s Park Savannah, UTT Chaguanas Campus, COSTATT Campus in El Dorado, Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, Sangre Grande Civic Centre, Mayaro Sports Facility, North-Eastern Community Centre at Duranta Gardens, Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex in Rio Claro, Penal PowerGen Site, Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, and Mason Hall Community Centre in Tobago.
Drive-through sites – Hasely Crawford Stadium, and the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway.
Deyalsingh said vaccines are also available at all 109 health centres across Trinidad and Tobago.
“So there is no need to exert yourself too much looking for a mass vaccination site or a drive-through.
“At the health centres, the Sinopharm vaccines are available as they have always been, and the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
“So what we are trying to do is remind the population so we could smooth out demand. We have 109 health centres and 15 mass vaccination sites.”
AstraZeneca deadline
“The last day for AstraZeneca is going to be tomorrow because the AstraZeneca vaccines have an expiry date of between October and November, so we have to allow for the six to eight week period to elapse between when you get your first dose and your second dose. So we will be stopping the administration of AstraZeneca’s first dose from tomorrow.
“The AstraZeneca numbers have been very, very low but we do have 28,000 second doses to administer and we’ll be keeping doses for persons who have to get their second dose of AstraZeneca. So I want to let those 28,000 persons who have to get AstraZeneca to know we have ring-fenced your second dose.”
He encouraged those individuals to show up at the following locations to ensure they receive their second jab of the AstraZeneca:
North: Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah
Central: UTT Chaguanas Campus
South: Southern Academy for the Performing Arts
East: Mayaro Sport Facility, Sangre Grande Civic Centre, National Racquet Centre (Tacarigua)
Tobago: Scarborough Health Centre