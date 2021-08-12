BUSINESSWOMAN Shirlanne Sacha Singh, who was unsuccessful in her legal challenge against the State, in relation to its timing concerning her application for an exemption after the Government closed Trinidad and Tobago’s borders last year due to Covid-19, has been ordered to pay part of the State’s legal cost.
It was last December that Singh’s application for leave to apply for judicial review failed before the court.
Singh left this country in March 2020 and went to the US for business reasons. It was that same month the Government announced the closure of the borders from international travel from midnight on March 22.
On June 3, 2020, Singh made a written application to the Minister of National Security, in accordance with the regulations, for an exemption to enter this country.
She stated in court documents that after the failure of the Minister of National Security to determine her application to re-enter, she instructed her attorneys, in August 2020, to issue to the National Security Minister a pre-action protocol letter. It was served that month.
In her High Court action, Singh sought a declaration that there had been unreasonable delay by the defendant in the discharge of his obligations under the Covid-19 public health regulations to determine Singh’s application, and the continued failure or refusal of the Minister of National Security to perform his functions under the regulation to determine Singh’s application for permission to enter this country was illegal, ultra vires and irrational.
Last December, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell refused Singh leave to continue with the legal challenge.
She cited that Singh failed to show discrimination when compared to others from this country who were awaiting exemptions to re-enter Trinidad and Tobago.
The order of legal costs to be paid was given by the judge on Monday.
In the judgment, Donaldson-Honeywell said in seeking to further her own interests in filing the application, Singh raised an issue of national importance.
The judge added that the National Security Minister’s success in the matter was based on only one aspect of the two-pronged approach.
“Only the respondent’s case as to unarguability succeeded, however, it was reasonable and in the national interest to raise the issue of non-justiciability.”
Donaldson-Honeywell added that both parties failed to properly utilise the pre-action protocol stage of the proceedings, in that Singh gave insufficient time for discussions and the respondent failed to provide as meaningful a response as would be practicable in the time allowed.
The judge also said Singh omitted to disclose relevant correspondence which would have made the unarguability of her case clearer from the beginning.
It was ordered that Singh pay 30 per cent of the respondent’s costs. The quantum of costs is to be assessed by a registrar upon the filing of the relevant documents.
Singh was represented by attorneys Naveen Maraj and Varun Dabideen.
Senior Counsel Reginald Armour and attorneys Vanessa Gopaul, Raphael Ajodha, Laura Persad, and Adana Hosang represented the State.