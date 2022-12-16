Fran

TUCO mourns the passing of Francine Edwards known in the calypso word as "Singing Francine" who passed away early this morning.

Singing Francine was born in Barbados on February 13th 1943 and came to Trinidad at a young age. When asked how she began singing calypso, she responded, “I never became involved in the calypso art form. I was born into the calypso art form.”

Throughout her career, she has used her musical talent to address social issues, particularly those directly affecting women. In 1975, she sang “A Call to Women,” encouraging more women to use calypso music as a vehicle of self-expression. In her 1978 calypso “Runaway,” she addressed the topic of domestic violence, urging women in abusive living situations to seek help.

Singing Francine was one of the most successful calypsonians in Trinidad and Tobago, winning the National Calypso Queen competition in 1972, 1973, 1981 and 1983.

Over the course of her career, she has become an important figure in the development of not only calypso, but also parang.

In 1981, Singing Francine released the parang album “Christmas is Love,” which featured a blend of calypso, soca and parang sounds. Francine’s album came only three years after the calypsonian Crazy, released “Parang Soca”—one of the first songs to feature what we now call “parang soca” or “soca parang,” making him a pioneer in this genre.

Since then, many musicians such as Baron, Scrunter, Chalkdust, Kitchener, Sundar Popo, Drupatee Ramgoonai, Rikki Jai and Singing Francine have also made their mark by blending the dynamic sounds of calypso, soca, chutney and parang.

Over the years, Singing Francine has released a number of Christmas hits, earning her the reputation as one of the best parranderos in Trinidad. Some of her classic parang songs include “Hooray, Hurrah,” “Parang Parang,” I Love Christmas,” “Christmas is Love,” “Caribbean Christmas,” and “Ay Ay Maria.”

On behalf of the President, Ainsley King and the General Council of TUCO, we extend condolences to the family, loved ones, friends and colleagues of the late Singing Francine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Piper interrogated for 7 more hours

Piper interrogated for 7 more hours

PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd manager Collin Piper was interrogated for about seven hours yesterday during which he defended his position not to send anyone into the pipeline to rescue the LMCS divers.

He did so in the face of arguments from senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj on day ten of the commission of enquiry that there was time and there were resources to save the divers’ lives, but there was a “slow” action on Paria’s part.

A-PLUS FOR COPS

A-PLUS FOR COPS

The swift work of police officers in capturing a soldier and two other men minutes after a robbery was reported is being praised by Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, Aboud said he had taken note of Wednesday’s incident inDowntown Port of Spain, and had nothing but kind words for the timely response of the officers.

PRESSURE

PRESSURE

“WHO gave you the authority to make decisions about dives, or to prevent dives, and consequently, who should live or die?”

This was the question put to Paria’s terminal operations manager, Collin Piper, yesterday, as he was grilled by Prakash Ramadhar, the attorney representing the families of two of the four divers who died in the pipeline, after no rescue attempt was ever made.

Recommended for you