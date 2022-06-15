There was an outpouring of public sympathy and support on social media for the driver of a black Honda Accord vehicle which was literally derailed by a large sinkhole in Point Fortin on Thursday.
A photograph of the incident, which occurred at Cochrane Village, was posted on social media and it showed the vehicle in a tilted position with its left front tyre trapped in the sinkhole, which was filled with water.
It appeared from the photo, that the sinkhole was masked by the water, leaving the driver unaware of its existence.
However, when the Express contacted the owner of the vehicle, Dr Raymond Noel, he said that was not the case.
“What happened is I stopped my vehicle there to let the other traffic pass and the road collapsed under the vehicle into the ditch. So, I wasn’t driving, the traffic on the other side was going.
“The car went downwards, it wasn’t going forward. The rocker panel came off my car, and the back was up in the air with the front down in the water,” Noel said.
He said as he stood there after the incident, it looked like the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) pipeline had burst and dug the hole from below.
Asked what was the extent of the damage to his vehicle, Noel said in addition to the bumper, the rocker panel on both sides were damaged but he was unsure if there was any damage to the radiator.
“The front bumper came off and then the car was resting on the radiator inside the hole. The hole was probably about four feet deep at least. And when the front bumper gave away and the car went down, the rocker panel on both side were damaged.”
Noel, who lives in Point Fortin, said he had to go to his office in San Fernando to pick up another vehicle to use, and on the way back to Point Fortin, he realised some sort of work had been done and the area was cordoned off, thus making it visible to motorists.
The Express spoke with Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Councillor for Techier/Guapo Lyndon Harris on Thursday, and both attributed the sinkhole to WASA.
Asked to comment on the deplorable state of the nation’s roadways, Harris said: “In this instance, I know that this leak was caused by a ruptured WASA underground line. So it was more of a raptured WASA line as opposed to a pothole.”
Stating that he also share the sentiment that the nation’s roads are in a terrible state, Harris said, “I know that through the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) and as well as the different regional corporations, we’re in the process of trying to do some extensive work in the Borough of Point Fortin as well as Trinidad and Tobago on the whole.
“As much as I know that the road conditions could be better, and I do agree that it should be better, it’s something that I know is being worked on throughout the country.
“I know there was a shortage of bitumen within the past couple months, and I think that issue is also being addressed to have the road patching and the road paving material accessible through the different agencies like WASA, Ministry of Works and the regional corporations,” Harris said.
He said he’s unsure if there’s any redress at the level of the Ministry of Works and Transport for citizens who encounter such mishaps and suffer damage to their vehicles, but noted that both him and Point Fortin mayor Saleema Thomas had reached out to Noel.
In commenting on the incident, Sinanan said it was an issue of a leaking WASA line that they (WASA) has to attend to.
“It’s not a Ministry of Works’ hole that was being repaired, it’s actually a WASA leaking line that is filled with water.”
Asked to shed light on why there’s such a delay in repairing roads that are littered with potholes and sinkholes, Sinanan said he cannot speak for WASA but his ministry has a constant work programme with regards to patching holes.
“Unfortunately, we cannot patch holes that are active WASA leaks, and there’s an agreement where wherever WASA does any repairs to their lines, they are supposed to repair the road.
“We have a constant team out there patching roads every single day, plus we have a repaving programme ongoing, but I cannot speak for WASA.”
When the question was posed to him on the redress available to citizens who suffer loss in instances like this, he said they can seek redress at the court.
“There’s always recourse for damages at the court in Trinidad and Tobago,” Sinanan said.
Noel told Express that no one from WASA or the Ministry of Works and Transport contacted him over the incident and the damage to his vehicle.
A subsequent release from the MOWT stated that WASA had dispatched a crew to commence repair works at the site.