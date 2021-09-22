The Ministry of Health (MoH) today announced an update to its expanded vaccination roll out, especially as it pertains to vaccine access for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
In a news release, the MoH advised that pregnant and breastfeeding populations as well as members of the general public, should take note of the following:
- The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for breastfeeding women, as well as pregnant women in their 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. The two-dose regime can be given during pregnancy or begin after delivery.
- The Sinopharm vaccine is approved for breastfeeding women but not for those who are pregnant.
- COVID-19 vaccine Combination
a. If a woman received a first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine before pregnancy, she should not be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during pregnancy as the second dose. She can complete the two-dose Sinopharm regime after pregnancy. Clinicians should check for the latest guidance on this scenario.
b. If a woman received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine before pregnancy, she is eligible for a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as her second dose, once she is in her 2nd or 3rd trimester of pregnancy. A woman will be considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose. A third vaccine dose is not required.
The MoH said as scientific data evolves, this advice may change to include other combinations of vaccines.
It noted that the Government remains committed to safeguarding the health of the citizenry and will continue to provide safe and effective WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines to the population.