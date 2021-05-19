Members of the public are advised that the national COVID-19 vaccination rollout will continue from Friday.
50,000 eligible persons will be vaccinated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, which was manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. Limited. This vaccine is a 2 shot vaccine given 3 to 4 weeks apart. Globally, 65 million doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered through various emergency use programmes.
All persons who fall within the Phase 1 of the national COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan, as indicated below, are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time:
• People 60 years and over
• People under 60 with non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
• Healthcare workers
The public is reminded that the following groups of persons should not take the COVID-19 vaccine at this time:
• Pregnant and breastfeeding women
• Children and persons younger than 18 years of age
• People with a history of severe reactions to a component in the vaccine
Additionally, persons with comorbidities (e.g. Heart Disease, Hypertension, Diabetes, Cancer) should consult their physician before taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
All eligible persons are invited to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine using the designated call-in numbers or WhatsApp numbers for the various RHAs from Wednesday 19th May, 2021. The list of locations and vaccine appointment contact information is attached.