China’s Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu has shared images on his social media profile, of the 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted to T&T, being loaded onto an aircraft for shipment.
In a Facebook post today, he wrote: “Confirmed. 100,000 Chinese vaccines have been shipped from Beijing airport en route to Port of Spain. Heartfelt thanks to my dear colleagues in Beijing and Port of Spain who exhibited exemplary dedication and collaboration to achieve the most efficient delivery of the vaccines. Indeed, solidarity and cooperation is the most potent weapon to overcome this pandemic.✊🤝💪✌️China will remain committed to supporting T & T in its ongoing efforts to mitigate the pandemic and restore normalcy to the country.”