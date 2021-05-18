vaccine

The Sinopharm vaccine being loaded onto an aircraft

China’s Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu has shared images on his social media profile, of the 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted to T&T, being loaded onto an aircraft for shipment.

In a Facebook post today, he wrote: “Confirmed. 100,000 Chinese vaccines have been shipped from Beijing airport en route to Port of Spain. Heartfelt thanks to my dear colleagues in Beijing and Port of Spain who exhibited exemplary dedication and collaboration to achieve the most efficient delivery of the vaccines. Indeed, solidarity and cooperation is the most potent weapon to overcome this pandemic.✊🤝💪✌️China will remain committed to supporting T & T in its ongoing efforts to mitigate the pandemic and restore normalcy to the country.”

VACCINE HOPE

Trinidad and Tobago is in official communication with the United States on the issue of accessing vaccines via the US distribution of 80 million vaccines globally.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said yesterday the Government is talking with the US Charge d’Affaires Shante Moore with a view to accessing vaccine supplies through this source.

The SoE and you

The President’s proclamation of the state of emergency (SoE) will be debated in the Parliament within two weeks.

According to the Constitution, within three days of the making of the proclamation, the President ...

Hospitals in red zone

The parallel Covid-19 healthcare system is in the red zone.

If the number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation continues in the upward trend observed recently, healthcare officials say the care of patients in the traditional healthcare system may be compromised.

AG: Don’t play ‘smartman’ with SoE

Police and soldiers both have powers of arrests under the state of emergency (SoE) so don’t be a smartman or smartwoman.

In an attempt to clear up any confusion in the public domain concerning the present SoE and regulations of the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday asked the public for its compliance while explaining the updated laws enforced.