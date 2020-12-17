A Siparia man was arrested and charged by police for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old girl with a knife.
Mercy Knights, 23, was expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Knights, of Mulchan Trace, Siparia Old Road, Thick Village, was arrested and charged by WPC Vincent of the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on December 15.
Police said the charge arose out of an incident that occurred at 6.30 a.m. on December 11.
The 16-year-old victim reported to police that she sustained injuries after being attacked by a man known to her.
According to the girl, she was walking along a track off Mulchan Trace, when she was approached by a man whom she had an altercation with the previous day.
The girl told police that the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her twice, inflicting wounds to the left shoulder and left side of the chest.
He then fled the scene.
The girl was rushed to the Siparia Health Facility where she was treated.
Further investigations led to the arrest of Knights who was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.