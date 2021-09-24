Two 18-year-old Siparia men who allegedly stole $20,000 from a woman’s vehicle have been jailed for a total of 36 months.
Josiah Joseph, of Well Road, and Darrel Clarke, of Erin Road, pleaded guilty to the offence of larceny when they appeared before senior Princes Town magistrate Indira R Misir-Gosine.
Joseph and Clarke were each sentenced to serve 18 months hard labour.
The two were arrested and jointly charged by PC Ramdatt of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID) with assistance from the Siparia CID.
According to a police report, on September 9, a woman secured her business and placed her handbag with over $20,000 and other valuables in her vehicle.
While the woman sat in the vehicle, a man opened the front passenger door and grabbed the bag.
The thief ran off and escaped.
Police were contacted and a party of officers from the Southern Division responded.
The woman told the investigating officers that she also saw another man running with the first suspect.
Further enquiries resulted in the arrest of Joseph and Clarke.
Police said the two teenagers confessed to the crime and were subsequently charged with the offence.