A Siparia man who allegedly sexually assaulted his teenaged niece was granted bail and ordered to stay 100 feet away from her.

Magistrate Aden Stroude gave the order as part of the bail conditions of the accused which were set at $160,000 with a surety.

The 40-year-old accused was charged by WPC Rangoo, of the South-Western Child Protection Unit (CPU), earlier following a report made by the victim's 16-year-old cousin to police in July 2020.

The girl’s cousin reported to police that while she was at her uncle’s Siparia home alone in May 2020, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Police launched an investigation, which was spearheaded by W/Superintendent (Ag.) Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Sgt. Taylor.

The uncle was charged with one offence of sexual penetration of a child.

14 more Covid-related deaths

Fourteen more people have died from Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Among them is an 84-year-old man from Tobago, according to yesterday’s clinical update from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development of the Tobago House of Assembly.

The power of one

Moved by the sight of senior citizens waiting in long lines outside vaccination centres across the country, businessman Shane Mahabirsingh yesterday took it upon himself to provide comfort for them.

Mahabirsingh, owner of Bilda Boyz Construction in Gasparillo, visited three health centres in the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) distributing chairs, water and sanitising the elderly men and women standing in line.

‘More vaccines next week’

Vaccines from multiple sources are coming into Trinidad and Tobago, among them 200,000 doses of Sinopharm arriving “very early next week”.

And there is an aircraft in the Caricom region collecting an unused supply of Oxford-AstraZeneca, which has been gifted to T&T.

Finally, the Prime Minister is seeking to advance the date of the arrival of 800,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines purchased through the African Medical Platform.

Hundreds more leave disappointed

Elderly people faced vaccine rejection again at health centres around the country yesterday.

On the third day of the Covid-19 vaccination walk-in drive, which only facilitated people 60 years and over with surnames from F to J yesterday, many were left disappointed and frustrated. At the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre, the Arima District Health Facility and the Arouca Health Centre, only the first 50 people were vaccinated though several hundred showed up.

Cox: Pension fraud against the elderly

There are cases of financial abuse against the elderly in the form of fraudulent activities related to the encashment of their pension cheques, says Social Development Minister Donna Cox.

She said the Ministry is working with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to address matters of fraud, whereby older persons are being deprived of their benefits.