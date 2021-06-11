A Siparia man who allegedly sexually assaulted his teenaged niece was granted bail and ordered to stay 100 feet away from her.
Magistrate Aden Stroude gave the order as part of the bail conditions of the accused which were set at $160,000 with a surety.
The 40-year-old accused was charged by WPC Rangoo, of the South-Western Child Protection Unit (CPU), earlier following a report made by the victim's 16-year-old cousin to police in July 2020.
The girl’s cousin reported to police that while she was at her uncle’s Siparia home alone in May 2020, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.
Police launched an investigation, which was spearheaded by W/Superintendent (Ag.) Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Sgt. Taylor.
The uncle was charged with one offence of sexual penetration of a child.