Mother of two Omatie Deobarran was killed at her home in Barrackpore on Friday night. The killer was her husband who died by suicide after drinking poison.
The killer, Amar Deobarran, survived for several hours before dying at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Shortly before the killing, Amar Deobarran’s Facebook profile was updated with the following quote: “Always remember that your present situation is not your final destination. The best is yet to come”.
The couple has left two orphaned children behind.
It happened at the family’s home at Oropouche South Trace, Barrackpore.
Omatie Deobarran was an employee with Banker's Insurance in Chaguanas.
The Express was told that a week ago she filed for divorce, after a troubled marriage.
The couple remained in the same extended family home where Amar Deobarran's mother and other relatives also lived.
The two stayed in separate bedrooms and the children stayed with their mother.
The Express was told that Amar Deobarran, who had gone to his attorney earlier that day and had come home depressed, stormed his wife's bedroom and chopped her to death at around 8p.m.
Their children fled the room.
The man then went to another part of the house at drank the poison. He died at around 1.30a.m. today.
Amar Deobarran was the head of department and Secondary Entrance Assessment teacher at the Avocat Vedic School where he earned several awards.
On his Facebook profile are photos of his achievements, and of a meeting in 2019 with then minister in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis.
He was also a pineapple and provision farmer, and offered SEA lessons at his home in Barrackpore, to children across south Trinidad.
The Avocat Vedic is considered a high performance school which ahs often produced top SEA pupils.
The SEA examination was held on Thursday.
On Deobarran’s social media profile, friends posted condolences to him.
One wrote: “my dear friend and brother, can't believe it. I'm still in shock of this news, here we are sharing some good enjoyable times and then suddenly this happen. Just a phone call away bro, why didn't you call. We would never understand what caused it. RIP my brother.”
“Amar I am so out of words... For the pass few days u gone true alot.. You were a good friend.. U will always be in my prayers my friend” another wrote.