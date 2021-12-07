THE SISTER of a La Romaine woman who was found dead in her bedroom early Friday morning said that the family is hurting as they await the results of an autopsy to find out how she died.
Crystal Dassrath, the older sister of Shadie Dassrath, said yesterday that she had asked her sister to stay with her three weeks ago, but she (Shadie) did not come over.
“At day’s end I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m hurting. We all are,” said Crystal via WhatsApp text message.
A senior detective of Homicide Region III said that the autopsy should be done tomorrow at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, pending Covid-19 testing yesterday.
Shadie, 31, was found with a wound in the middle of her forehead at the apartment she shared with a close relative.
She was nude and unresponsive when investigators found her in the Temple Street, La Romaine apartment and was pronounced dead by a district medical officer.
A 24-year-old security officer told the police that Shadie returned to their home around 11 p.m. on Thursday, and they had an argument about a mark on her body.
He told officers she went to sleep in the bed while he stayed in the living room, and two hours later when he went to check on her, she was unresponsive.
The security officer sought help from a police officer residing in a nearby apartment and he contacted the police command centre.
Shadie complained about a relationship
with a man
Crystal Dassrath said that Shadie had complained to her about a relationship with a man.
“I told her come stay by me until... She said she would every time I asked but never came. I spoke to her three weeks ago (and) she said she was ‘alright’ and she is not going back in that relationship. She said to me, ‘don’t worry, I am okay’,” Crystal said.
“My sister, just like all of us, was not a saint. She was a free-spirited person, liked to be on her own and do her own thing. She would help you but never wanted or accepted help. She was like that since we were kids. This whole situation is hurting us...her friends and family among others, but we have no choice, we have to live with it,” she said. Crystal said her sister loved snacks and food, especially doubles and cheesecake.
“She liked to look nice and go out with her friends, she loved to work, never a day she complained about working,” she said.
Detectives of Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.