KHALIA DAVID remained at the side of her twin brother Khalil and re-sat this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, even though she could have moved on to secondary school in 2020.
On Thursday, Khalia was again at Khalil’s side when he was recognised by the Ministry of Education as one of the high-scoring pupils in the 2021 SEA exam.
The children’s mother, Antonia Phillip, explained that Khalil’s results last year did not give him the opportunity to move on from primary school, while Khalia passed the exam for her fourth choice school.
Phillip said Khalia did not want to go on without her brother and also believed she could have done better at the exam.
“She was adamant that she wanted to re-sit and she wasn’t leaving her brother,” Phillip said.
Khalia returned to Point Fortin Anglican School, where she and Khalil spent another year preparing for the exam.
They received their results on Thursday and both will be starting at Point Fortin East Secondary, their second-named school of choice.
Their mother said they both wanted to attend this school as they had a sibling who was a pupil at the institution.
Phillip said when she was told of Khalil’s result, she could not stop crying.
“Coming from below 30 per cent to getting over 50 per cent...I was blown away.”
She said while there were challenges when classes moved from face-to-face to online due to Covid-19, she knew her children would be successful.
“Parents know the potential for their kids, so I knew that they could have done better than what they did last year. They also knew they could have done better and they proved it to everybody. They did it,” Phillip said.
Returning to primary school also improved Khalia’s marks in SEA 2021, as she attained more than the half-mark in all subjects.
Phillip said the twins’ father Deryck David was also ecstatic over their results and the 13-year-olds have been promised cell phones for their achievements.
All about teamwork
Phillip thanked the children’s Standard Five teacher Leeann Ryce for her dedication and also teacher Lisa Pierre who had been with them over the years.
Point Fortin Anglican School principal Kirt Mitchell was in admiration of Khalia’s sacrifice and in high praise of Khalil’s accomplishment.
He said Khalil made a remarkable improvement in the 2021 examination, including a 99.27 per cent improvement in his mathematics score compared to last year.
He said Khalil’s performance has been motivation for the school and was celebrated by the community.
The school was also recognised by the St Patrick Education District.
Mitchell added: “From the Ministry’s point of view, we are one of the schools that is performing and we are grateful for that and it’s because of teamwork and a great staff and all the stakeholders’ involvement. It’s not about the principal, it’s about a teamwork approach to getting the job done. We have a love for the students, we really care about them like they are our own.”
Eighty-two pupils from the school wrote the exam.
Mitchell said the Parent Teacher Association, LNG company Atlantic and the Ministry of Education assisted with devices for the children, allowing for all the Standard Five pupils to be online.