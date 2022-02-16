TWO sisters from La Brea are to receive $55,000 each from the State after they successfully sued the Office of the Attorney General for wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution.
The order was made yesterday by Justice Frank Seepersad in favour of Nafeeka and Joy Huggins who were arrested and charged in November of 2011 for a series of offences including larceny, assault, the use of obscene language and resisting arrest.
Their arrests came after Nafeeka Huggins seized a 42-inch flat-screen television from the home of a friend who had failed to make further weekly contributions to a sou sou after receiving a $12,000 payout.
Eventually, all charges against the sisters were dismissed at the Magistrates’ Court.
In delivering his oral ruling, Justice Seepersad said he found it “passing strange” that the State failed to present at trial the station diary extract outlining the report made by the woman from whom the television was seized.
Further Justice Seepersad said the women were demonstrably calm in given their evidence at trial and answered the questions posed to them under cross-examination with respect for both attorneys for the State as well as the court.
He said he found it difficult the women had engaged in the type of behaviour alleged by the police when they voluntarily allowed the officers into their home without a warrant.
Their evidence was unshaken compared to that of the State and on a balance of probabilities, they were able to convince the court that their arrests and prosecution was actuated by malice, he said.
Self-remedy
The court had heard that on the night in question, one of the women went to her friend’s home and seized the television until the obligation to pay the outstanding sou sou “hand” was met.
Not long after, police officers came knocking at their door and proceeded to search their home even though the officers did not have a warrant in their possession.
While the court ruled in their favour, the judge pointed out that “self-remedy and self-help” was not a lawful option and warned that not because a sou sou hand was being owed, anyone can take it upon themselves to seize items from another until payment is made.
The judge said charges of breaking and entering or any associated charges could have been laid, but in this case it was difficult to understand how officers could have reasonably considered guilt of larceny when Nafeeka said she did not intend to keep the television, “though unjustified,” until the hand was paid.
Further, he said there was no urgency to lay the charges and that the officers could have taken the television pending further investigations.
“Police officers exercise tremendous powers in the discharge of their constitutional obligations. This imposes on them an obligation to act fairly and with utmost impartiality,” said the judge.
He said the rule of law mandated that officers act without bias and consistent with their oath.
“There can be no room for insinuation of impropriety or use of personal relationship to colour the way they interact with the public or investigate a matter,” he commented.
While the officers were searching for the television set, Justice Seepersad said he found it odd that even though the set was on a bed in full view of the officers, they even went on to search the refrigerator in the women’s home.
“The court is not comfortable with the position advanced by the defendants as it related to the factual matrix of what unfolded.”
He also said other elements of the arrest and rationale for the other charges lacked clarity and that he believed the charges were laid because one of the women used her cellphone to take photos of what was transpiring while their home was being searched.
The sisters were represented by attorney Carl Mattis and James Philbert while the State was represented by attorneys Ebo Jones and Ryan Grant.