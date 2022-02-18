Two sisters were killed in a fire early yesterday morning in Curepe.
They were identified as Amanda Charles, 30, and Alicia Charles, 31.
Police said that around 12.10 a.m., they received a report that an apartment was on fire at Watts Street, Curepe.
Several parts of the country were still experiencing a power outage at the time.
When officers arrived, they found Amanda, Alicia and Alicia’s husband on the ground outside the home.
They were all unconscious.
The paramedics were notified and the injured were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment.
However, Amanda Charles was pronounced dead at 12.58 a.m. yesterday.
Her sister died about an hour later.
Alicia’s husband, Fidel Guerra, 38, remained in serious condition at hospital last night.
A team of officers from the St Joseph Police Station, led by Sgt Denoon, Cpl Lawrence, PC Remy and PC Lezama responded.
Police suspect the apartment may have been firebombed.
Fire officers are expected to return to the scene to determine how the fire started.
Residents of the area said they believed the house was targeted.
“Well, we were outside liming on the corner when we heard an explosion. Then we see a car peeling off. Next thing you know, smoke is coming from the ground floor of the apartment. So we run over to try and help.
“The fire spread fast and like they couldn’t make it to the door. So we got a sledgehammer...and we start working away at the door. We realise it wasn’t budging, so we turn our attention to the window cause it had the burglar-proofing and we figured we could bend it in and someone can enter and open the door.
“So, that’s what we did. We started banging on the window, and we got through the two burglar-proofing and we got all three of them and brought them outside,” a resident told the Express.
The sisters moved to the area within the last six months and mostly kept to themselves, residents said.