crime tape

TWO sisters were stabbed in a confrontation with another woman over a man in Gasparillo on Sunday night.

The sisters – a 32-year-old woman of Cocoyea, and a 26-year-old woman of Gasparillo- underwent emergency surgery at hospital.

A police report said that at around midnight the sisters were at P club, Bonne Aventure Road, when they went to the car park area of the business place.

Police were told that one of the sisters saw her boyfriend, talking to an ex-girlfriend.

A fight erupted and the sisters were stabbed several times.

One of the sisters drove her car to take her sister and herself to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said that younger sister was stabbed to the left shoulder, left side of the chest with a penetrating wound to the left lung.

WPC Bassarath is continuing investigations.

