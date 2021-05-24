Two sisters have surrendered to police in connection with the shooting death of Point Fortin businessman Evrol Dublin.
The women, ages 19 and 20, told police they had gone with two men to rob Dublin and were not aware that he had died.
The Point Fortin sisters walked into the Homicide Bureau Region III on Thursday night and told a story of how they were involved in the robbery and not the man’s murder.
The women said they had accompanied two men to Dublin’s house, at Tanner Street, Point Fortin, last Wednesday night.
The women told police that they were instructed by the men to search the house for cash and other valuables. Dublin, the women said, resisted and was shot by one of the men, but they did not know he had died, police were told.
The women, who told police they were not aware of the location of the male accomplices, were detained. Acting on information, South-western Division police went to a house in Siparia yesterday and detained two men in connection with Dublin’s murder.
The men, one of whom is a Grenadian national, are being interviewed by investigators.
Dublin was shot once in the head during the robbery at his home on Wednesday night.
Residents reported hearing explosions in the area, but Dublin’s body was not discovered until the following morning when relatives went to check on him.