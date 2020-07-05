Police need help in finding 16-year-old Sita Baldeo.
Sita,of Julien Trace, Barrackpore was reported missing to officers of the South Oropouche Police Station by her mother on Saturday.
She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 lbs, brown in complexion, was last seen sporting a short, black and red hairstyle and has healthy teeth.
Michelle Dhannasar of Dyette Street, Cunupia was reported missing to officers of the Cunupia Police Station on Saturday.
She was last seen on June 18.
She is of mixed descent, approximately 5 feet tall, slim built, brown in complexion, has an oval face, straight nose, brown eyes, thin eyebrows, healthy teeth, last seen sporting a long black hairstyle and wearing a red and white stripe dress and red and white sandals.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing teenagers is strongly urged to call the Cunupia Police Station at 665-3080, or 999, 555 or share the information via the TTPS Mobile App.