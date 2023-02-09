Two men who allegedly robbed a casino in Tobago, were held in Trinidad.
Jaquan Micheal Alleyne, 23, and Joseph Daniel, 21 of Diego Martin, were denied bail when they appeared before Tobago magistrate Indar Jagroo on charges of robbery with aggravation and common assault.
On December 4, 2022, officers received a report of a robbery at a casino in Crown Point. It is alleged that two men entered the compound around 9.20 p.m. and took $285,000 before fleeing the scene.
Investigations were conducted by constables Cunningham and McKain and information was later received that the two suspects fled to Trinidad. With the assistance of the Western Division Task Force, (WDTF) the men were arrested, conveyed to Tobago and charged.
Also facing the Tobago magistrate was Antonio Rosal. Jagroo remanded him into custody on charges of possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of firearms and ammunition to endanger life and wounding with intent.
On November 12, 2022 officers of the Scarborough CID responded to a report of a shooting at a car park in Scarborough, where one man was shot in his arm. The suspect escaped in a waiting vehicle, while the injured man was taken to the Scarborough Hospital.
Sergeant Jonas and a team of officers conducted investigations, and the vehicle was later recovered. Additional investigations led to Rosal’s arrest. Rosal, 23 of Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots was later charged.
Also, joiner Dexter Baptiste, 58, of Buck Buck Alley, Canaan faced the charge of fraudulent conversion after he took $23,200 from a woman in May 2020 to build five dining room sets but failed to deliver them.
The woman made several attempts to retrieve her money and subsequently made a report to the police on January 10, 2023. Constable McKain of the Crown Point CID conducted investigations and this led to Baptiste’s arrest.
He said he was guilty of the offence when he appeared before Jagroo and was ordered to repay the victim.
Hugh Melville, 24 of Bon Accord, Canaan was also arrested and charged by the officers of the Crown Point CID for office breaking with intent and office breaking and larceny on two occasions. He was sentenced to fifteen months hard labour.
While Bradley King, 52 was sentenced to eighteen months hard labour for stealing market goods. Investigations were supervised by Senior Superintendent Jackman, ASP Joseph, Inspector Bacchus and Corporal Thomas.