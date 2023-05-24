Six men were charged by the police in relation to home invasions.
Several houses were searched, which resulted in them being arrested and charged for the following offences. They were due to face a Port of Spain magistrate.
- Wesley Lewis, 29, of Laventille charged with robbery with violence.
- Kern John, alias “Cockhead”, 29, of Eastern Quarry, Laventille charged with demanding money by menace.
- Keon Weekes, alias “Vado”, 42, of Pump Trace, Laventille charged with robbery with violence.
- Jamal Mc Hutchinson, alias “Mal”, 27, of Picton Road, Laventille charged with robbery with violence, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and discharging of a firearm within 40 yards of a road.
- Hakim Wynne, alias “Yellows”, 22, of Eastern Quarry, Laventille charged with robbery with violence.
- Arnez Jaward Payison, 18, of Picton Road, Laventille charged with possession of firearm, possession of firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and discharging of a firearm within 40 yards of a road.
The exercises involved officers of the Gang and Intelligence Unit, Port of Spain Division, the Western, Northern and Central Divisions, along with acting ACP North West Kent Ghisyawan and Senior Superintendent, Port of Spain Division Roger Alexander, who conducted intensive investigations and identified people from the Port of Spain area.