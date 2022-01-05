Ceyon 'Six' Nicholas is expected to face an Arima Magistrate virtually on Thursday, charged with last October’s double murder in Carapo.
Following investigations by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region Two, Nicholas, 27 of Carapo, was charged with the murders of Richie Richard Ragoo and Emmanuel Nyron Phillip and the attempted murder of another man.
He was also charged with possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of these items to endanger life.
Nicholas was arrested on December 29 in the Carapo area by corporal Durity. He was charged on Wednesday by constable Thomas, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Tricia Hudlin-Cooper.
The TTPS said “painstaking work” brought the result. Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Inspectors Ramjag, Hosein and Sylvester and Sgt Stansiclaus, all of HBI Region Two.
Ragoo, 33 and a mechanic, and truck driver Phillip, 42, both of Carapo and another man were at Ragoo’s garage when a gunman approached them, fired several shots and escaped. Ragoo and Phillip died at the scene. The third man was taken for treatment.