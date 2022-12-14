Randy Bailey faced a Mayaro magistrate on Wednesday charged with six offences, for allegedly shooting at a man who was heading home.
He was denied bail.
Bailey, 35, also known as Ted, of Mafeking Village, Mayaro, was charged by constable Mc Knight of the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID). He is expected to reappear before a magistrate on December 19, pending a criminal tracing.
Bailey was charged with shooting with intent, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and discharging a firearm in public.
He was arrested by Mayaro CID detectives who investigated a report in which a 20-year-old man was allegedly shot at in the area.
According to police reports, at 9 p.m. on November 26, a man was walking alone towards his home, along the Naparima Mayaro Road, Pierreville, Mayaro, when he heard footsteps behind him.
The 20-year-old man later observed another man known to him from Mafeking Village, Mayaro, holding what appeared to be a shotgun, and pointing it in his direction.
He became fearful, began running and later heard three loud explosions which made him fall into a nearby drain, causing him to sustain injuries due to the fall.
A party of officers from the Mayaro police station subsequently responded and conveyed the injured man to hospital, where he sought medical attention and was discharged.
Crime scene investigators later retrieved spent shotgun cartridges.
Following further enquiries, the suspect was tracked, arrested and charged.