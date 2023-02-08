A mechanic who allegedly beat his wife during an argument at their home, faced six charges as he appeared before an Arima magistrate on Monday.
The 33-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, larceny and four charges of malicious damage.
Magistrate Avion Gill placed him on $70,000 bail. As conditions of bail, he is to report to the police station once a week, is prohibited from communicating with the victim directly or indirectly and is to stay 100 meters away from the victim at all times. The matters were adjourned to March 6.
Police reports stated that around 8 a.m. on January 25, a woman and her common law husband were at home, when they had an argument. It is alleged that the man became angry and the woman was beaten about the body causing her injuries and damage to property. The man also allegedly stole property belonging to the woman.
The incident was later reported to the Arima police station and officers of the Special Victim Department investigated. As a result, a suspect was arrested on February 2 and charged on February 5. Charges were laid by Corporal Durant-Charles. The investigation was supervised by Senior Superintendent Claire-Guy Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Inspector Wayne Stanley and Sergeant Edwards.