A decomposing body found on a shoreline at Buenos Aires, Erin, on Monday is believed to be that of missing fisherman Gregory Seepaul.
Police were told that Seepaul, also known as “Ronnie”, fell off a pirogue during a fishing trip on September 22.
Officers received a report that on that day he left Moruga on a fishing vessel with others to head to Erin.
While en route in the vicinity of Morne Diablo, Seepaul fell off the vessel.
A report was made to the Erin police.
On Monday, officers of the Erin and Homicide Region III were contacted that the body was spotted on the shoreline and responded.
Police said that an autopsy was expected to be done on Wednesday at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James.