beach

A deserted south coast beach

A decomposing body found on a shoreline at Buenos Aires, Erin, on Monday is believed to be that of missing fisherman Gregory Seepaul.

Police were told that Seepaul, also known as “Ronnie”, fell off a pirogue during a fishing trip on September 22.

Officers received a report that on that day he left Moruga on a fishing vessel with others to head to Erin.

While en route in the vicinity of Morne Diablo, Seepaul fell off the vessel.

A report was made to the Erin police.

On Monday, officers of the Erin and Homicide Region III were contacted that the body was spotted on the shoreline and responded.

Police said that an autopsy was expected to be done on Wednesday at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Anand out for me

Anand out for me

Former member of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) Roger Kawalsingh yesterday admitted that he received a firearm user’s licence (FUL) during Gary Griffith’s tenure as Commissioner of Police.

+2
AG: An attempt to politicise the matter

AG: An attempt to politicise the matter

“Take what Anand Ramlogan (former Attorney General) says with a ton of salt.”

So said Attorney General Faris ­Al-Rawi, as he responded to claims of a strong relationship between himself and former Police Service Commission (PolSC) member Roger Kawal­singh, and that Kawalsingh was driving a Porsche Cayenne which was still registered in his (Al Rawi’s) name.

+2
PolSC nominee applied to be top cop 3 years ago

PolSC nominee applied to be top cop 3 years ago

Vincel Edwards, the nominee the Presi­dent sent last year via notification to the Parliament to be appointed to the Police Service Commission (PolSC), had applied for the post of top cop three years ago and ranked 16th on the merit list. 

Recommended for you