Six persons were arrested by police in connection with the issuing of false Covid-19 vaccination cards.
A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on Wednesday stated that acting on information, officers of the Fraud Squad, Special Investigations Unit and the Northern Division, conducted two sting operations in the South Western and Northern Divisions, on Monday.
In the first exercise, Fraud Squad officers proceeded to the Fyzabad Health Centre, where they observed a nurse pretending to administer a vaccine to an individual. The nurse thereafter issued a Covid-19 vaccination card to the individual for a fee.
The suspect was arrested and further enquiries resulted in the arrest of several other persons, one of whom subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.
Special arrangements have since been made by the TTPS Executive and medical personnel to ensure the safety and welfare of the officers and the Covid-19 positive suspect.
The TTPS said officers then proceeded to the Northern Division, where a similar sting operation was conducted.
A clerk attached to the North Central Regional Health Authority was observed receiving a sum of cash after they handed over a vaccination card to an individual.
The suspects were arrested and the card and cash seized.
Investigations into these matters are ongoing.
The TTPS expressed its gratitude to members of the public for alerting them and partnering with them to stop the illegal issuance of Covid-19 vaccination cards, as it remains committed to supporting the initiatives of the Ministry of Health, in combatting the spread of the Covid-19 virus.