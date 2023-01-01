Maloney Gardens

Maloney Gardens

Three men died in a shooting in Maloney on Sunday night.

It brought to six, the number of people killed on New Year’s Day.

The shootings happened at Building 6 Maloney Gardens, D'Abadie.

The victims have been identified as Chris Nelson, Shorto and Ezekiel.

Earlier today, three killings were reported in Penal, San Fernando and Caroni.

The owner of the Auto Care Centre in Penal was found murdered at his home in Penal on Sunday.

Nasir Saqui, 47, was found inside his home at Fazal Avenue, Penal.

His elderly step father who lives in Point Fortin told police that the family had tried calling Saqui without response, and went to the house on Sunday.

He visited the house yesterday morning and found Saqui dead in bed with bloody wounds to the face and eye.

The weapon used to inflict the wounds was not found.

saqui

Crime scene investigators gather evidence at a Auto Care Centre where an Nasir Saqui was killed at Fyzal Avenue, Penal, on New Year’s Day. Photo: DEXTER PHILIP 

Saqui’s business, which is involves car washing, and audio installation, was closed over the long weekend, the Express was told.

His business is at the end of a dead-end street off the Penal Rock Road.

Several of his employees turned up during the police crime scene investigation but they declined to be interviewed.

Neighbours also refused to say anything about Saqui.

Earlier in the day, the body of a man was found near the Vishnu Boys College in Caroni.

The body bore chop wounds to the head. The victim was not immediately identified.

Ronnie Lambkin, of San Pedro Road in Valencia, was killed in Kelly Village.

Lambkin and his aunt stopped to purchase food at about 1.55 p.m. by a store in the vicinity of La Solita Road.

A man walked up to the vehicle and shot at the car.

Lambkin was shot in his chest while his aunt was shot in her right arm.

He died while receiving treatment.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Duke vs Farley

Duke vs Farley

THE most jaw-dropping developments within the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) in 2022 began in the last quarter of the year.

On September 7, Watson Duke, who as THA deputy chief was responsible for diaspora affairs, was in New York for meetings when he posted a video on Facebook accusing the THA of not providing for the needs of 27 “hungry and forgotten” members of the Roxborough Folk Performing Group who were in New York for performances.

PM: She served well

PM: She served well

It was President Paula-Mae Weekes’ wish not to continue to serve as President, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

And, he said if she wanted to serve a second successive term, he would have willingly acceded to her desire to do so.

But that was not the case, he stressed in an interview with the Express in the final week of 2022.

I DON’T WANT TO BE PRESIDENT

I DON’T WANT TO BE PRESIDENT

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has shot down speculation from the Opposition that he intends to become the country’s next President.

“That is not an option at all,” he said, dismissing such talk as just senseless gossip which started from an Opposition blogger.

East PoS residents plead for clean air

East PoS residents plead for clean air

RESIDENTS of East Port of Spain and environs are hoping to smell clean air for the new year. A group of concerned residents from Building Seven, St Joseph Road in Port of Spain, said, for months, a ruptured sewer main has been a major source of their discomfort.

Recommended for you