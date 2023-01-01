THE most jaw-dropping developments within the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) in 2022 began in the last quarter of the year.

On September 7, Watson Duke, who as THA deputy chief was responsible for diaspora affairs, was in New York for meetings when he posted a video on Facebook accusing the THA of not providing for the needs of 27 “hungry and forgotten” members of the Roxborough Folk Performing Group who were in New York for performances.